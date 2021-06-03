ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.96.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ChampionX will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,705 shares of company stock valued at $888,179. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ChampionX by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ChampionX by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

