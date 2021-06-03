Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) PT Raised to GBX 406

Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 352 ($4.60) to GBX 406 ($5.30) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CAY. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Charles Stanley Group stock traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 350.50 ($4.58). The company had a trading volume of 18,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,972. The stock has a market capitalization of £182.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. Charles Stanley Group has a one year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a one year high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 327.10.

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

