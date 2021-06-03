Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $11,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,585,000 after purchasing an additional 315,436 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Chart Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,781,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Chart Industries by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,232,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,168,000 after purchasing an additional 235,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,347,000 after purchasing an additional 42,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 552,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $142.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $167.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

