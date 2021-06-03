Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHGG. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Chegg stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.04. 26,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,839. Chegg has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -142.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $23,745,678.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $3,077,673.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,100,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,163 shares of company stock worth $10,495,808 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 109.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,274,000 after buying an additional 2,274,655 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 12.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,900,000 after buying an additional 1,944,355 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 147.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,224,000 after buying an additional 1,544,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $113,733,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 8.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,724,000 after buying an additional 626,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

