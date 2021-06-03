Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the April 29th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CHKR opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.36. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.62.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 45.30%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.