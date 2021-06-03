China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) Short Interest Up 28.0% in May

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the April 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of China Networks International stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43. China Networks International has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

China Networks International Company Profile

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it provided broadcast television advertising services in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

