Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 11,691 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,610 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at $3,404,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth about $9,756,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JWN opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.42. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,906,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $587,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,378,812.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

