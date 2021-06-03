Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 4,730 Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

Shares of CRI opened at $102.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.47.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. Carter’s’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.