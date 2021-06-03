Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 8,866.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $204.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 0.59. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.57 and a 1-year high of $227.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.05.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total transaction of $3,076,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,956,474.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,468 shares of company stock worth $14,015,329. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

