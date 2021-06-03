Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 141,878 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,878 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,285,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,978,000 after buying an additional 4,155,274 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 406,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,998,935 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,781,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 112.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,459,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,912 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETRN opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

