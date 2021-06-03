Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Issues Earnings Results

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Ciena had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE CIEN opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.51.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.
About Ciena
Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.
