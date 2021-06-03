Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 232 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in SEI Investments by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 31,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its position in SEI Investments by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 54,778 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in SEI Investments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in SEI Investments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,732,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Shares of SEIC opened at $63.06 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $64.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.12.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,874.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,218,550 in the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

