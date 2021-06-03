Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys Shares of 2,014 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 129.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 48,215 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 117.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,354,000 after acquiring an additional 29,910 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $121.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.79. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 77.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.