Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $217,000 Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in SLM were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,019,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in SLM by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,488 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in SLM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SLM by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 169,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 65,528 shares during the period.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

