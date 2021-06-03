Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 198 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.90.

NYSE KRC opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $73.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.91%.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

