Cigna Investments Inc. New Takes Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,488 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXP opened at $144.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.00. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $153.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total transaction of $1,476,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,507,042.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,089 shares of company stock worth $6,969,174 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.33.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

