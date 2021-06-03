Cigna Investments Inc. New Takes Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.35.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $122.92 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.85.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.