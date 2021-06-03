Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.60. 53,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,326,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Several research firms recently commented on CNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.42.

The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

