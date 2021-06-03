Citigroup Boosts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $235.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UPS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS opened at $211.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.66. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $99.59 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $184.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.