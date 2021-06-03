Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Price Target to $15.00

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HMLP. Danske upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Höegh LNG Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.60.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HMLP opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.83.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.