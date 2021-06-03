Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.07% from the company’s current price.

RMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 558.30 ($7.29).

Shares of RMG opened at GBX 595 ($7.77) on Tuesday. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 151.33 ($1.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 611.80 ($7.99). The firm has a market cap of £5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,698.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

