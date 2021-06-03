CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CKX opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 million, a PE ratio of 64.41 and a beta of 0.22. CKX Lands has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

Get CKX Lands alerts:

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for CKX Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CKX Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.