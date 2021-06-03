Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CKNHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clarkson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. HSBC cut shares of Clarkson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of Clarkson stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. Clarkson has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $42.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.51.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

