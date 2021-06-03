Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Update

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the April 29th total of 174,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Clipper Realty by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Clipper Realty by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Clipper Realty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clipper Realty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Clipper Realty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 277,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

NYSE CLPR opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.02. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clipper Realty will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLPR shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.