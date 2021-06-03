Cloudera Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 47,315 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,525% compared to the average daily volume of 2,911 call options.

CLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $637,920.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,061.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,066. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera during the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.14. Cloudera has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.53.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

