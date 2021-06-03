Cloudera Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 47,315 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,525% compared to the average daily volume of 2,911 call options.
CLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.
In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $637,920.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,061.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,066. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Cloudera stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.14. Cloudera has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.53.
Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cloudera Company Profile
Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.
