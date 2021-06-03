Clover Wolf Capital – Limited Sells 115,007 Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Stock

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 115,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $427,826.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,479,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clover Wolf Capital – Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 144,678 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $532,415.04.

On Monday, May 24th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 79,300 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $303,719.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 69,838 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $277,955.24.

NASDAQ PSTI opened at $3.72 on Thursday. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 301.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,779 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 1,038.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 68,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSTI shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluristem Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

