Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,000

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CCH. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,652.86 ($34.66).

Shares of CCH opened at GBX 2,617 ($34.19) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,477.04. The stock has a market cap of £9.53 billion and a PE ratio of 26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,636 ($34.44).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a €0.64 ($0.75) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.62. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,332 ($30.47), for a total transaction of £66,345.40 ($86,680.69). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 951 shares of company stock worth $2,378,062.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

