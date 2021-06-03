Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Head to Head Review

Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) and Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Artius Acquisition and Codexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artius Acquisition N/A 427.92% 2.95% Codexis -35.11% -19.58% -14.25%

This table compares Artius Acquisition and Codexis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artius Acquisition N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Codexis $69.06 million 19.17 -$24.01 million ($0.40) -51.33

Artius Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Codexis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Artius Acquisition and Codexis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artius Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Codexis 0 0 5 0 3.00

Artius Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 121.11%. Codexis has a consensus price target of $26.60, suggesting a potential upside of 29.57%. Given Artius Acquisition’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Artius Acquisition is more favorable than Codexis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.1% of Artius Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Codexis shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Codexis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Artius Acquisition beats Codexis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artius Acquisition

Artius Acquisition Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations. The company's platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also enhances the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency or outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

