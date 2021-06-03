Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.45. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 7,821 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cohen & Company Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $102.68 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,046.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas Listman sold 8,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $210,037.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $155,719.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,507 shares of company stock worth $707,938. Corporate insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.97% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

