Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 209.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660,866 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Colfax were worth $107,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFX. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 46,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 371,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 217,680 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $556,065.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,780 shares of company stock worth $11,119,322. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFX opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

