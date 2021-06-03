Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 282,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,227,672. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $256.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

