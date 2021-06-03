Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Boosted by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 2.5% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Comcast by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,164 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 39,240 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 95,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 421,690 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.17. The stock had a trading volume of 196,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,227,672. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $257.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.50.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.