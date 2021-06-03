Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.25

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 12634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.80.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

