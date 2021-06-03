Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $861,000 Position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHE. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHE stock opened at $100.04 on Thursday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $100.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.04.

