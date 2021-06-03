Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $892,000 Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,075,000 after acquiring an additional 151,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,453,000 after acquiring an additional 87,557 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 946,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,784,000 after acquiring an additional 216,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,213,000 after acquiring an additional 96,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $23,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.67. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

