Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTEC. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,375,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $574,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000.

NASDAQ:BTEC opened at $55.37 on Thursday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.93 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.43.

