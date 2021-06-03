Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 754 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

In other news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $1,495,424.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,225,371.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,591. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $169.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $75.97 and a 52-week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.