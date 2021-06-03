Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,628,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V alerts:

IPOE opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.26.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.