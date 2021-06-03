Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 892 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYU opened at $105.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $88.10 and a 1-year high of $109.49.

