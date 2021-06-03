Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,493 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,571 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,813,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after purchasing an additional 161,705 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after purchasing an additional 151,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,277,000 after purchasing an additional 113,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after purchasing an additional 109,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $80.87 on Thursday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.59.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

