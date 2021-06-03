Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Director William Norris Jennings Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CYH stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.96. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.65.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.