Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBD opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter worth about $64,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 7.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 486,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 33,518 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter worth about $3,390,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter worth about $1,179,000.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

