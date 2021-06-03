Comparing Fisker (NYSE:FSR) & XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng N/A N/A N/A Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76%

21.4% of XPeng shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for XPeng and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 2 11 0 2.85 Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60

XPeng currently has a consensus price target of $51.28, suggesting a potential upside of 46.52%. Fisker has a consensus price target of $26.30, suggesting a potential upside of 79.03%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than XPeng.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XPeng and Fisker’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $895.68 million 30.87 -$418.70 million ($1.62) -21.60 Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -36.73

Fisker has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XPeng. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XPeng, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

XPeng beats Fisker on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

