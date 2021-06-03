Comparing JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) and nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) and nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JFrog and nCino’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFrog $150.83 million 27.01 -$9.40 million ($0.15) -294.73 nCino $138.18 million 40.68 -$40.54 million ($0.33) -180.52

JFrog has higher revenue and earnings than nCino. JFrog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than nCino, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares JFrog and nCino’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFrog N/A N/A N/A nCino N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for JFrog and nCino, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFrog 1 6 5 0 2.33 nCino 0 3 8 0 2.73

JFrog currently has a consensus price target of $69.30, suggesting a potential upside of 56.75%. nCino has a consensus price target of $87.14, suggesting a potential upside of 46.29%. Given JFrog’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe JFrog is more favorable than nCino.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of JFrog shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of nCino shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of JFrog shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory to secure all packages stored in it; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization's CSRM workflow; and JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool. Its products also comprise JFrog Pro, JFrog Pro X, JFrog Enterprise, JFrog Pro Team, and JFrog Enterprise Plus products that offer ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes, as well as cluster configuration, multi-site replication, and SLA support. The company serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and AI/ML to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and new market entrants. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

