CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Trading Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and $142,147.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,129,838 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

