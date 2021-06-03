Contrasting 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) & Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) and 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Tile Shop alerts:

This table compares Tile Shop and 1847 Goedeker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tile Shop 2.42% 5.64% 2.18% 1847 Goedeker -40.19% N/A -73.59%

This table compares Tile Shop and 1847 Goedeker’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tile Shop $325.06 million 1.23 $6.03 million N/A N/A 1847 Goedeker $55.13 million 0.25 -$21.57 million N/A N/A

Tile Shop has higher revenue and earnings than 1847 Goedeker.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Tile Shop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of 1847 Goedeker shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Tile Shop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tile Shop and 1847 Goedeker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tile Shop 0 0 0 0 N/A 1847 Goedeker 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Tile Shop beats 1847 Goedeker on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories. It offers marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands. The company also manufactures setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, sealers, and accessories, including installation tools, shower and bath shelves, drains, and related products under the Superior brand name; and offers customers delivery service through third-party freight providers. As of March 11, 2021, it operated 143 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia, the United States. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc. operates as an online marketplace for home furnishings products in the United States. It sells home appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers; furniture; and other products in the dÃ©cor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, and electronics categories. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Ballwin, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.