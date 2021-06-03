Cormark Boosts ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target to C$41.50

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$32.00 to C$41.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark currently has a na rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

TSE:ATA opened at C$30.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 43.52. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of C$16.28 and a 52 week high of C$32.56.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$383.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.7790993 EPS for the current year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

