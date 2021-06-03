Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 230,808 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.30 per share, for a total transaction of $59,977.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,324 shares in the company, valued at $59,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $1,742,525.50. Insiders sold a total of 70,471,735 shares of company stock worth $3,064,756,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $42.88 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.