Corra.Finance (CORA) Achieves Market Cap of $26.15 Million

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded up 25.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Corra.Finance has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can now be bought for $17.44 or 0.00044696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Corra.Finance has a total market capitalization of $26.15 million and approximately $42,487.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00070784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.18 or 0.00285015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00194155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $462.39 or 0.01185355 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003633 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00034224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,981.67 or 0.99930585 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars.

