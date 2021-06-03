Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Inter Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.78.

TSE IPL opened at C$20.27 on Wednesday. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$11.23 and a one year high of C$20.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$8.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

